Top 10 Hindi Opening Days Of 2025 In India: Chhaava occupies top spot; Where can Saiyaara land?

2025 has presented a mixed picture at the Hindi box office. While Chhaava remains the reigning champion, we also witnessed prominent movies like Sikandar, Sky Force, Deva, Kesari Chapter 2, and many more. Apart from Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster movie, we have seen two hits, Raid 2 and Sitaare Zameen Par so far. Ahead of Saiyaara's release, let's take a look at the top 10 biggest Hindi openers in India.

Advertisement

Top 10 biggest Hindi openers in India: Chhaava, Sikandar and more

1. CHHAAVA

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava collected Rs 29.50 crore on its opening day. Released on February 14, 2025, the historical drama starred Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The all-time blockbuster is on the top spot in the list.

2. SIKANDAR

Starring Salman Khan, Sikandar opened at Rs 25 crore net business at the box office during its release in March this year. Also featuring Rashmika Mandanna, the action drama has cliched the second position.

3. HOUSEFULL 5

Headlined by Akshay Kumar, Housefull 5 started its journey with an opening business of Rs 22 crore net during its theatrical run. Released in June this year, the fifth installment of the Housefull franchise is at the third spot.

4. RAID 2

Led by Ajay Devgn, Raid 2 earned Rs 19 crore on the first day of its release at the box office. Also featuring Vaani Kapoor, the Raid sequel stands on the fourth position.

Advertisement

S No. Movies India Net Collections 1 Chhaava Rs 29.50 crore 2 Sikandar Rs 25 crore 3 Housefull 5 Rs 22 crore 4 Raid 2 Rs 19 crore 5 Sky Force Rs 13.75 crore 6 Sitaare Zameen Par Rs 10.50 crore 7 Jaat Rs 9 crore 8 Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh Rs 7.50 crore 9 Bhool Chuk Maaf Rs 6 crore 10 Deva Rs 5.25 crore

Saiyaara aims to clinch the 4th spot, can it outperform Raid 2?

Saiyaara, which stars debutantes Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is set to be released on July 18, 2025. With an expected opening range between Rs 15 crore and Rs 20 crore, the upcoming film is eyeing to become the fourth biggest opener in the list. It is yet to be seen if it can perform better than Raid 2. If lucky, Saiyaara can become the second biggest opener.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Saiyaara Box Office Preview: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer run time, screen count, advance booking & opening day