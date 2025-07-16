BTS' V's FRI(END)S gets featured in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, fans say it 'fits so perfectly'

K-pop groups like BTS have achieved international acclaim, proving that the genre's appeal extends well beyond South Korea's borders. Celebrities worldwide have acknowledged the significant influence wielded by the South Korean stars. A recent illustration of BTS's global impact is the inclusion of V's solo song FRI(END)S in Season 3 of the popular Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Advertisement

BTS' V's FRI(END)S gets played in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

The popular American teen romance drama dropped the first two episodes of its season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty on July 16. Viewers of the show who are also fans of BTS swiftly identified a familiar tune in the third instalment's first episode. It was none other than the K-pop boy band member V's hit single FRI(END)S. The song was played during an intimate scene between Steven (Sean Kaufman) and Taylor (Rain Spencer).

Check out fan reactions to V's FRI(END)S being included in The Summer I Turned Pretty

The use of the song in the particular scene just felt right as the characters Steven and Taylor went through a lot to finally transition from friends to lovers, which echoes the theme of Kim Taehyung's FRI(END)S. The R&B song delves into the complexities of a relationship wobbling between friendship and something more romantic. Due to this, fans felt that the song "fits so perfectly" in The Summer I Turned Pretty's scene.

Advertisement

"This scene with FRI(END)S by #V as bgm! It’s like they were made for each other. The perfect match," an X-user wrote. V's fans were also happy at his songs getting global recognition. Some fans criticized HYBE LABELS, the company behind BTS, for their lack of acknowledgement of this impressive feat of V. Since it's "not an everyday occurance", the label should have hyped it enough, they felt.

However, they believe that BTS ARMY will do their part and promote the achivement of the artist. "thank goodness he has such an amazing and dedicated fandom supporting him! Let's get busy," a fan wrote. This further underscored the enduring love and that V enjoys from his loyal fanbase.

ALSO READ: BTS in LA: Alleged fan shares gym moment with RM and V, fans express concern over location leak