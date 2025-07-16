Daniel Ricciardo’s Red Bull exit era comes with a love story: Meet his girlfriend Heidi Berger

Daniel Ricciardo’s post-Red Bull chapter has not gone the way fans hoped. After struggling through a tough stint at McLaren, a brief return to the grid, and then being dropped by the Racing Bulls in late 2024, Ricciardo’s F1 career appears to have run its course.

Off-track, however, the Australian driver has found something far more stable—a long-running relationship with Austrian-Portuguese actress Heidi Berger, who has quietly built a name for herself in entertainment while staying connected to the world of racing.

Born into racing, built for something else

Heidi Berger is no stranger to fast cars or world-famous circuits. She’s the daughter of Austrian F1 veteran Gerhard Berger, who competed in over 200 Grand Prix races across 14 seasons. Her mother, Ana Corvo, was a model in Portugal, which partly explains Heidi’s blend of camera comfort and international flair.

Despite her racing lineage, Heidi did not take to the track herself. Instead, she pursued acting, appearing in several Portuguese-language television series in her early 20s. Born on April 4, 1997, in Monte Carlo, Monaco, the 28-year-old is still working in the industry, although she has taken a step back from constant screen work in recent years.

Besides the silver screen, Berger’s Instagram feed tells the story of a woman who loves to travel. From surfing in Hawaii and exploring the beaches of Spain to hiking in the Alps and dates with Ricciardo on Venetian waters, the Ludwig actress has been all over the world.

Private, but not invisible

Ricciardo first hinted at their relationship on Instagram in 2022. A photo carousel simply titled “Us” kicked off the speculation. By 2023, the couple went official: showing up at weddings, appearing at select F1 races, and sharing vacation snapshots from Japan and Europe.

While Daniel’s public life has always revolved around engines and podiums, Heidi stays relatively low-profile. Still, Ricciardo once told Fizy & Wippa, “I got a good thing going.” That was all fans needed to hear about their relationship.

So, who is Heidi Berger? An actress, a traveler, and a daughter of F1 royalty. She’s someone who is not defined by who she’s dating, even if it’s Daniel Ricciardo.

