Why Are Nicki Minaj and SZA Really Beefing on X? Fans Left Wondering as Rappers Hurl Insults in Sudden Feud

Nicki Minaj and SZA are currently at odds on X (formerly Twitter), leaving fans confused about how the feud even started. The online clash began after SZA posted a cryptic message that Nicki Minaj took as a slight against her, and things quickly spiraled from there.

Cryptic tweet sparks Nicki Minaj SZA beef

Advertisement

On Tuesday, SZA wrote on X, “Mercury retrograde..don’t take the bait lol silly goose.” While SZA didn’t name anyone, Nicki Minaj took the post personally. The rapper fired back, “Go draw your freckles back on bookie #JusticeForDemoree #DepositionPerez Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a fkng dead dog.”

Fans were surprised by the strong reaction. One user asked, “Nicki I’m genuinely confused. Why are you coming for Punch??” Another wrote, “Why u posting about random people NOBODY knows?”

Here’s how Desiree Perez and TDE’s Punch got dragged into it

The tension didn’t stop with SZA. Nicki Minaj’s hashtags, #JusticeForDemoree and #DepositionPerez, pointed to ROC Nation CEO Desiree Perez. Minaj appeared to call out Perez for allegedly abusing her daughter Demoree. At the same time, Nicki lashed out at Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence 'Punch' Henderson for alleged past mistreatment.

SZA, who is signed to TDE, seemed to get pulled into the drama because of her connection to Punch. After Nicki’s first post, SZA clapped back, writing, “I don’t give a f**k bout none of that weird shit you popping.”

Advertisement

Nicki Minaj doubles down with harsh words

The Nicki Minaj SZA beef got uglier when Nicki insulted SZA’s looks and music. “B—h looking & sounding like she got stung by a fucking bee. dot dot dot Draws on my fake freckles,” Minaj tweeted. She also wrote, “Btch damn near broke that man back & leg. B—h fat chubby & Skinny @ the same damn time.B—h where are those 30 million streams that disappeared on Spotify like your feaux freckles. #JusticeForDemoree #DrNow.”

SZA defended herself, saying the original tweet wasn’t about anyone. “I wasn’t even talking about or to anyone I had just got off stage talkin bout retrograde. N**S @’d ME. The F–K YES IM MAD NOW DO YOU NEED THAT !??” she wrote.

Trying to calm things down, SZA later tweeted, “Lmao lemme go back to being calm shy and meek. Yall have blessed night ! See you tomorrow for night 2 Paris !!” But Nicki wasn’t having it, replying, “Shutup ugly #JusticeForDemoree I’m in a meeting so idk if u was still talking shit or not so if you didn’t I’ll delete later. H–.”

Advertisement

So far, neither star has offered more details about what caused this sudden fallout. But the heated exchange has left fans scratching their heads over why the Nicki Minaj SZA beef exploded in the first place and whether it will cool off anytime soon.

ALSO READ: Jessica Alba ‘Enjoying Being Single Again’ After Cash Warren Split: Casually Dating and Filming With Orlando Bloom