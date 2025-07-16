Chiyaan64: Vikram announces his next movie with 96 director Prem Kumar, touted to be action thriller

Chiyaan Vikram announces his next movie, with 96 director Prem Kumar, tentatively titled Chiyaan64. The upcoming film is reportedly an action thriller, marking a distinct departure from the director’s previous movies.

Chiyaan Vikram officially announces Chiyaan64

The official confirmation for Chiyaan64 was made by the makers, Vels Film International, through their social media handle.

Sharing the update, the makers said, “A collaboration that promises magic on screen. We at Vels Film International are proud to present our next prestigious venture #Chiyaan64, starring the phenomenal Chiyaan Vikram and directed by the visionary #PremKumar.”

Chiyaan64’s official update:

Director Prem Kumar has earlier made movies like 96 and Meiyazhagan in Tamil. Both films are notably known for the feel-good and romance factors they possess, becoming critically acclaimed ventures.

However, it seems that the director will be taking a different route this time with the Chiyaan Vikram movie. While the official announcement has been made, more details about the casting are yet to be confirmed.

Prem Kumar on negative reviews

In recent times, director Prem Kumar made the headlines after criticising the negative reviews rising in Tamil cinema. Speaking at the Indian Screenwriters Conference, the director said, “In Tamil cinema, the negative reviews have become a big problem for us. It is a huge problem, and it is getting bigger day by day.”

“We used to have reviewers around us, but what we see today… the breed, they are not reviewers. They have their own targets, and they are uncivilised, is what I would say. The language they use, their agenda is very negative, and they are targeting the first week’s revenue,” he added.

Interestingly, Prem Kumar had confirmed that he is set to make a sequel to Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan starrer 96. The movie, likely titled 96 Part 2, will once again feature the actors in lead roles.

Chiyaan Vikram’s last film

Chiyaan Vikram was last seen in the lead role for the action thriller Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2. The film, helmed by SU Arun Kumar, featured SJ Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu as co-leads, receiving critical acclaim upon release.

