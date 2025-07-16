CONTROVERSY EXPLAINED: Shaquille O'Neal threatens Robert Griffin III for 'monkey post' about his 'girl' Angel Reese, 'I'm going to...'

Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words when he confronted Robert Griffin III for reposting a racist image involving WNBA star Angel Reese. The NBA legend issued a heated warning during a recent podcast appearance, threatening physical violence if Griffin made another disrespectful comment about Reese.

The post, which depicted Reese as a monkey on a video game cover, was widely condemned, and Shaq made it clear that he would not tolerate any further attacks, especially from Griffin.

Shaq issues fierce warning on ‘Off the Record’ podcast

While appearing on Bailey Jackson’s ‘Off the Record’ podcast, Shaq lashed out at the former NFL quarterback. “Tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese, and I’m going to punch you in your f–king face,” he said bluntly.

O’Neal, who shares an LSU connection with Reese and recently signed her to Reebok as part of his leadership there, made it clear he had grown tired of RG3’s repeated criticism. “Leave my Angel Reese alone,” he added. “I’m the one calling her, telling her not to respond… That’s the last time. OK?”

Shaq also dismissed Griffin’s credibility on the issue, saying he lacked “G14 classification” to speak on women’s basketball matters. “I would respect it more if Lisa Leslie said it. That’s their category. Stay out of them people’s category,” he stated.

Griffin’s post sparks backlash, Shaq questions his legacy

Griffin’s July 10 post, which claimed sources told him Reese “hates” Caitlin Clark, had added fuel to an already toxic narrative being spun around the WNBA rivalry. While he claimed the post was “backed up with clear basketball evidence,” Shaq saw the post as more self-serving than journalistic.

“It’s a shame that all the stuff you did in your life, you’re going to be remembered for your podcast,” he said. “Let it go. So what? She hates her. So what? I hate you now for messing with her. Now what? Say something about me.”

