Why did Hans Zimmer say 'don't explain Ramayana to me'? Star composer reacts to story of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash starrer

Ramayana is among the most talked-about projects in the industry. In a recent podcast with Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra revealed the film's massive budget and discussed its various aspects, including the casting of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. The filmmaker also highlighted how Hans Zimmer reacted to Ramayana's story when he approached him for film's background score.

Namit Malhotra reveals what Hans Zimmer said about Ramayana

Namit, who owns DNEG and Prime Focus, revealed the comment of Hans Zimmer on the Indian epic that stayed with him. He highlighted when he met the Hollywood legend for the project and was explaining to him what Ramayana is, Hans interrupted him and asked him not to explain anything. Wondering, Namit asked what happened, and Hans replied that "it's clearly something beyond us. You and I don't need to explain it."

Namit Malhotra underlined what Hans Zimmer told him, “You don't have to explain it (Ramayana) to me. Something that has lived through thousands of years, generations of people, and continues to be relevant after all of that time. You and I don't need to explain it. Something is there, why it is relevant even today. Let's acknowledge it and let's do the best we can because it's clearly something that's beyond us.”

Namit further said, “I was like that is so beautifully put by someone who doesn't know anything about Ramayana. But he is giving reverence and saying just the fact that it exists and continues to be relevant. People feel emotionally about it and passionately about it. That's it. I did not need more.”

Namit Malhotra talks about how Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman respect each other

Namit Malhotra explained what it's like seeing the two music maestros together, creating something out of the world. He said, “I have sometimes sat there and witnessed the two of them together. I'm like…there is so much mutual respect, so much admiration for each other's work that as artists, actually something to learn from.”

He further revealed that when they were putting their names in the Ramayana glimpse, Hans said AR's names should be first (on the left). To which, Rahman responded, “Sir, you are part of our culture. You are our guest. We have invited you into this. So our culture says you come first, I come second.”

For the unversed, the production cost of Ramayana duology is USD 500 million (Rs 4000 crore plus). The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana, besides an ensemble star cast of incredible talents. The first installment is gearing up for the release on Diwali 2026.

