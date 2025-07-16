Vicky Kaushal is all in 'love' with wifey Katrina Kaif in UNSEEN date photos wishing her happy birthday

Katrina Kaif is one of the talented actresses who have been a part of the Hindi film industry for several decades. Apart from her professional life, Katrina continues to grab headlines for her personal life. Today, on Wednesday, the actress has turned a year older.

On Katrina's 42nd birthday, husband Vicky Kaushal is all in 'love' with wifey as he dropped their unseen pictures.

Vicky Kaushal wishes wifey Katrina Kaif a happy birthday

On the occasion, Vicky Kaushal shared a few unseen photos of himself and his wife, actress Katrina Kaif, on his Instagram handle. The first picture shows Katrina channeling her inner goofy side as she looks away from the camera. She looks cute in a casual look while standing in a hallway. Her expressions are on point.

The second photo shows Vicky going all mushy with his wife, Katrina. The actress is smiling while posing for a selfie. The third picture features the couple enjoying their holiday in a deserted area. While Vicky looks away from the camera, Katrina gazes at him with love. The Uri actor has his arm around her shoulders.

The fourth photo features Katrina enjoying a beach vacation. Vicky Kaushal accompanied his post with a sweet caption for his wife, Katrina Kaif. "Hello birthday girl! I (love) you," reads his post.

Check out the post here:

Kareena Kapoor calls Katrina Kaif 'forever superstar' in birthday post

Kareena Kapoor Khan was among the first ones to wish Katrina Kaif on her special day. Kareena dropped a monochromatic picture of herself with Katrina on her Instagram story. She penned a heartfelt note for the birthday girl in her post. "Happy birthday forever superstar. May all your dreams come true. Sending you tons of love," the Jab We Met actress wrote.

Katrina's sister, Isabelle Kaif, and brother-in-law, Sunny Kaushal, also posted birthday wishes for her on social media.

Isabelle reshared Katrina's old picture from her Instagram account. In her latest Insta story, Isabelle added a crown sticker on her sister's photo and wrote, "Happy Happy birthday dearest one."

Meanwhile, Sunny posted a throwback picture of Katrina on his Instagram story. "Happy happy birthday," reads his note.

Check out their posts below:

Katrina Kaif's professional and personal fronts

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's 2024 film, Merry Christmas. The actress is best known for films such as Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng, Zero, Partner, Ek Tha Tiger, and more.

Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

