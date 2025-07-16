Kylie and Kendall Jenner SKIP Half Brother Brody Jenner’s Wedding, Sources Claim He is ‘Heartbroken’

Kylie and Kendall Jenner have made headlines for skipping their half-brother, Brody Jenner’s wedding. According to the media reports, the reality TV personality personally handed the wedding invites to his sisters in the hope that they would mark their presence on his big day. T

The sources claimed that the Jenner siblings missed the nuptials due to family issues, while the nuptials took place in Malibu.

The trio are in a relationship with each other, as they share the same parent. After splitting up with Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner went on to marry Linda Thompson, and they together had a son, Brody.

Why did Kendall and Kylie Jenner miss their brother Brody’s wedding?

Kendall and Kylie allegedly missed their half-brother’s wedding, as there is some bad blood lingering between the two mothers. According to the U.S. Sun, the Jenner sisters tried to have a bond with their brother just like they have with the Kardashians but could not work through the differences of their mothers.

Moreover, the Jenners missing the wedding fueled the speculations of a sour relationship between the siblings.

According to an insider, they mentioned to Rob Shuter, “He really hoped they’d be there. It felt personal.” However, Kylie and Kendall mentioned that they did not want to overshadow the main event.

A source went on to reveal to the media portal that Brody even had his differences with Caitlyn. Despite the rocky bond, she was present for her son and even apologized for the past mistakes. It “meant a lot” to the groom.

Meanwhile, Caitlyn, who previously went by the name Bruce Jenner, shares two sons, Brody and Brandon with Thompson, and Kylie and Kendall with Kris Jenner.

