Virat Kohli’s bat, MS Dhoni’s gloves, pool table and more: Inside Shikhar Dhawan’s super-luxurious Gurugram apartment

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, known for his explosive strokeplay and dubbed ‘Gabbar,’ retired in August 2024. Today, he calls a sprawling 6,040-square-foot apartment in DLF’s The Dahlias at Golf Links, Gurugram, home.

Purchased for a total of Rs 68.89 crore per reports, the five-parking-slot residence offers modern amenities and panoramic city views. Dhawan’s Instagram tour reveals how each corner blends cricketing pride, social moments, and design panache.

Living and entertainment spaces

Dhawan’s living room doubles as a trophy wall gallery and social hub. The batsman’s signature ‘cricket wall’ has MS Dhoni’s gloves and Virat Kohli’s signed bat sharing the spotlight.

His Man of the Match and other trophies join his game souvenirs in the display, with a huge candid photo of Dhawan mid-game in the centre.

The living room’s aesthetic is sophisticated yet personal: a cream couch with brown accents, marble flooring, white walls, and grey curtains over ceiling-to-floor windows.

A bold sakura tree painting beside the main door, along with potted plants, also adds warmth to the scene.

In front of the door and the cricket wall lies a red pool table, which appears often in reels where Dhawan reenacts scenes with friends.

The house’s wall art shifts from spiritual to playful, from a Ganesh painting seen in a post with his father to Bollywood-themed paintings and abstract splashes.

The balcony area is spacious, with a couch and many potted plants. Dhawan uses the space to meditate, as seen in Taakat’s premiere episode.

Other corners: Balconies, bedrooms and a very classy bathroom

Dhawan’s living room leads into the kitchen area, which is separated by a red and gold minibar. The swivel barstools and bright paintings create a lounge-like atmosphere. It’s open, breezy, and alive with personality.

In a shot with his parents, Dhawan’s bedroom reveals yet another balcony, full of plants, enhancing the green continuity. The large bed, natural light, and quiet vibe suggest this is where the energy takes a backseat.

A corridor, seen above, has a minimalist vibe with white walls and a mesh panel on one side.

Then there’s the bathroom. One picture is all it takes to confirm: it’s massive. Marble sink. Wide mirror. A space designed to impress without screaming for attention.

