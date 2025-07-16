KPop Demon Hunters's Arden Cho equates BTS to epitome of K-pop fame, recalls escaping to watch concert during filming

BTS solidified its status as a globally influential boy group, known for its chart-topping hits and profound impact on the music industry. Credited with popularizing K-pop worldwide, the group continues to inspire millions. Recently, Arden Cho, star of KPop: Demon Hunters, was revealed to be a part of the boy band's celebrity fanbase, as reported by Munhwa Ilbo on July 15. She shared her appreciation for them in an exclusive interview with the K-media outlet.

Advertisement

KPop Demon Hunters' Arden Cho calls BTS the best K-pop band

Celebrities continue to take note of BTS' talent, with Arden Cho being the most recent one to express her regard. She is the one who lent her voice to Rumi of the fictional girl group HUNTR/X in Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters. During a post-release interview of the animated movie, Arden Cho was asked about her favorite K-pop group. Without hesitation, she mentioned BTS. “I like many groups, but BTS is the best," said the 40-year-old.

She fondly reminisced about her enthusiasm for the boy band, sharing a story about attending their concert despite having a hectic work schedule. "I flew to Las Vegas while filming a drama just to see their performance. If you want to know what K-pop is, you need to watch their performance," she stated. It showed Arden Cho's dedication towards BTS and her love for her Korean roots.

Advertisement

Arden Cho's love for Korean culture

Despite being a US citizen, she remained deeply connected to her Korean heritage and was thrilled to be a part of K-Pop: Demon Hunters, a project that celebrated Korean culture. As an American-born Korean, Areden Cho often travelled to Seoul. When she got the chance to audition for the movie, she was vacationing in Korea.

However, she promptly flew back to the U.S. to seize the opportunity, and her dedication paid off as she secured the role of the protagonist, Rumi. The influence of her Korean heritage extended to her acting aspirations as well. Arden Cho's selection as Miss Korea Chicago in 2004, during her college days, marked the beginning of her acting dreams.

ALSO READ: BTS in LA: Alleged fan shares gym moment with RM and V, fans express concern over location leak