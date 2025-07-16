BTS’ Jungkook hits 1 million followers in under 90 minutes on new Instagram account, know his one-day record

BTS’ golden maknae is back, this time with a fresh identity on Instagram. On July 15, Jungkook made an unannounced yet powerful return to the platform. He launched a brand-new account under the handle @/mnijungkook. The surprise move marks the end of a self-imposed two-year hiatus. He had deactivated his previous account with over 50 million followers.

The timing may have been quiet, but the response was anything but. Within minutes of the account being discovered by fans, the platform began experiencing noticeable issues. It’s likely due to the sheer number of people attempting to follow him simultaneously.

Jungkook’s new Instagram hits 1 million followers in just 1.5 hours

Despite having no posts, no profile picture, no bio, and no verification badge, Jungkook’s new Instagram still managed to draw a staggering amount of attention. In just 1.5 hours, his follower count had already crossed the 1 million mark.

By 4:30 PM KST, the number jumped to 1.2 million, and by 5 PM, it had surged to 1.4 million. That marked an increase of over 200,000 followers in just 30 minutes. By the end of the first 24 hours, the account had amassed an astonishing 6.8 million followers. This firmly proves that Jungkook’s social media pull remains as massive as ever, even without a single upload.

Jungkook reveals the meaning behind the account name

To end the speculation, Jungkook went live to confirm that the new account truly belonged to him. With his signature playful charm, he greeted fans and reassured them. He said, “Yes, it’s mine. My name is Jungkook,” while cheekily explaining the meaning behind his new handle.

His casual yet engaging livestream only amplified the excitement. ARMYs around the globe celebrate his unexpected return to Instagram.

Why did Jungkook delete his 50M-follower Instagram in 2023?

Jungkook had originally deactivated his first Instagram account back in February 2023. He shocked fans by voluntarily walking away from a platform where he had over 50 million followers. At the time, he clarified on Weverse that the decision was entirely his and not due to a hack or external issue. “I just didn’t use it anymore, so I deleted it,” he wrote, adding, “I don’t think I’ll be doing it again.”

Two years later, that statement has been turned on its head. And fans couldn’t be more thrilled. While the reasons for his return remain private, many speculate that Jungkook finally felt ready to reconnect with fans in a new way.

