Prabhas reveals why he decided on working with Hombale Films for 3-movie deal: ‘That connection made...’

Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his movie The Raja Saab, slated to release on December 5, 2025. Ahead of the film’s release, the actor was recently seen in a brief conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, reflecting on his three-film deal with Hombale Films.

Why did Prabhas agree to a 3-film deal with Hombale Films?

Speaking to the media portal, Prabhas revealed that it was producer Vijay Kiragandur who convinced him to strike a three-film deal with the production company.

The Baahubali star said, “The way he takes care of people makes me want to work with him. He is easy-going, grounded, and we have somewhat become a family. Right from our first film, Salaar, it feels like home with him.”

“Similar to me, he keeps his childhood friends close and doesn’t go out of the home much either. This connection we share made things even more natural,” he added.

Prabhas continued to recall a story he heard from the sets of KGF. The actor revealed that once, when the Yash starrer’s sets caught fire, everyone was tense, given the already high budget. However, Vijay was the one who calmed everyone else and told them not to worry about the budget.

In conclusion, he added, “I have heard similar stories from Kantara and other projects. He always tells the technicians, 'Quality is most important for my films. That's why I want to work with him, because he never compromises on quality.”

Prabhas’s upcoming movies

Prabhas is next set to appear in the lead role for The Raja Saab. The horror comedy romantic flick, directed by Maruthi, tells the tale of a young man who wishes to renovate an ancestral home to inherit a huge fortune.

However, his plans hit a roadblock when the house is haunted by a patriarchal spirit. What follows is whether the man manages to subdue the spirit and sell the haunted place.

With the Saaho actor in the lead, the movie features Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and many more in key roles.

Moving ahead, Prabhas is currently working on his period film, tentatively titled PrabhasHanu (Fauji), with Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi. Apart from the 3-film deal he has with Hombale, the Rebel Star will also be headlining Spirit under Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s direction.

