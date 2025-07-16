Saiyaara Box Office Preview: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer run time, screen count, advance booking & opening day

Aditya Chopra has partnered with Mohit Suri to launch two fresh faces – Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda on the big screen with Saiyaara. The film is all set to hit the big screen on July 18, 2025, and the buzz around the film has escalated among the audience owing to the success of title track and theatrical trailer. The Mohit Suri directorial has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The film is being released all across the country by YRF with their own distribution network, and the studio is looking to bring the film on about 1750 screens nationwide, with the possibility to go higher as well based on the tremendous demand for tickets among the cinema-going audience. The advance bookings for Saiyaara opened at certain centers on Monday evening, and the sales have been out of the world.

As on Wednesday at 3.00 PM, Saiyaara has sold approx. 60,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – and the film is headed towards a final pre-sale in the north of 1.25 lakh tickets. With 33 hours still to go, Saiyaara has already surpassed the advance booking of several big-ticket films featuring A-List stars, and the final number is sure to send shock-waves in the industry. There is movement in pre-sales of Saiyaara all across the board, be it multiplexes like MovieMax, Miraj, Rajhans, and Prasads or single screens like Shree Agra, Sanjay Cineplex, and Roopbani Cinemas among others.

The final pre-sale of Saiyaara will be higher than the 2025 releases like Sitaare Zameen Par, Raid 2, Housefull 5, also big star-cast romantic comedies like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani among others. The film is not just headed to emerge the biggest opening ever for a newcomer film in India, but also the biggest star for a romantic film in the post-pandemic world by a huge margin. The film is looking to score the third biggest advance booking of 2025 after Chhaava and Sikandar, and there is an outside chance to top the latter too depending on the momentum it gets in the next 30 hours.

At the moment, the film is looking at a start of Rs 15 crore in India, and if the makers increase the showcasing, it can also do the unthinkable of hitting the Rs 20 crore mark. These numbers are organic, as such kind of advance, especially in the non-national chains can’t be orchestrated. There is an offer running on ticket booking platforms, but the response indicates that the film didn’t really require the offer to get things rolling in its favour. The makers have capped the offer at Rs 1.50 crore gross, which means that any purchases after the exhaustion of the aforementioned amount allotted for discount will be at full price. Anything above the Rs 5.00 crore would have been a great result for Saiyaara, but the film is performing 4x more than what could have been a great result, which speaks volumes on how earth-shattering the start is.

Saiyaara once again speaks volumes about the importance of music and theatrical trailer, as one doesn’t need to do all those city tours and campaigns to set the cash registers ringing at the box office in India. The opening of Saiyaara in real terms can be called the best of the last 5 years, as never has a film with fresh faces created such euphoria among the cine-goers. The film is probably seen as an unofficial Aashiqui 3 by the audiences, as the director of Aashiqui 2 is helming the film in a similar space, launching two fresh faces in an intense musical romance – ticking all boxes of what one expects from the Aashiqui franchise.

Given the costs, the film is already a HIT on arrival, as the film will be looking to breakeven in two days flat, and then enter into the profit-making phase for the producers. The film has real chances of being the much-needed blockbuster in the romantic genre, opening up the arena for more to follow in the coming two years.

