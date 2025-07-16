Kang Hoon, Kim Hye Joon roped in for rom-com My Favorite Employee: All about webtoon-based plot, characters and more

A fresh pairing may be headed to the small screen! According to industry insiders on July 16, actors Kang Hoon and Kim Hye Joon are reportedly being considered for lead roles. The drama in question is a new tvN romantic comedy titled My Favorite Employee. The series is based on the webtoon My Oppa is an Idol. It is currently in the early stages of development.

Filming is expected to begin in the second half of 2025, with a scheduled broadcast sometime in 2026. While official confirmation from the actors and production team is still pending, reports indicate that both are expected to take on the lead roles.

What’s My Favorite Employee about?

My Favorite Employee is described as a lighthearted office romance that follows Nam Da Reum. She’s a passionate young recruit who unexpectedly joins a company run by Lee Chan, a former idol turned CEO. There, Nam Da Reum also encounters Kang Ha Gi, the company president. This sets up a charming connection between the characters. The story promises a blend of workplace antics, hidden fan moments, and slow-burn chemistry, all wrapped in a rom-com setting with K-drama flair.

Kang Hoon and Kim Hye Joon reported roles in My Favorite Employee

Kang Hoon is reportedly in talks to play Kang Ha Gi, a high-ranking executive who appears cold and intimidating at first glance. But beneath his sharp personality lies a warm-hearted leader who built his startup from the ground up.

Kim Hye Joon is said to be taking on the role of Nam Da Reum. She’s an enthusiastic newcomer who finds himself working for none other than his former idol crush, Lee Chan. Her character’s journey of admiration turning into an unexpected connection adds a layer of fun and relatability to the plot. The role of Lee Chan, the idol-turned-CEO and center of the fan-to-employee twist, has not yet been confirmed.

No official confirmation yet from Kang Hoon and Kim Hye Joon’s side

While the buzz around Kang Hoon and Kim Hye Joon’s possible team-up is gaining attention, both stars' agencies have yet to release official statements. The drama remains in its pre-production and casting phase. More updates are expected in the coming weeks as the team finalizes key details.

Fans of both actors and the original webtoon are already expressing excitement online. They are eager to see how the adaptation shapes up and whether this new on-screen couple will bring sparks to tvN’s 2026 drama lineup.

