Taylor Swift’s Dad Scott Swift Undergoes Quintuple Bypass Surgery, Family Shares Health Update

Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Swift, is recovering well after undergoing major heart surgery, and his family says he’s feeling fantastic now. TMZ reported that Scott had a quintuple bypass surgery over a month ago. The superstar singer stayed by her dad’s side throughout the procedure and recovery.

Taylor Swift stayed by his side

A spokesperson for Taylor Swift confirmed to TMZ that Scott’s wife, Andrea Swift, and their kids, Taylor and Austin Swift, were with him during the surgery and while he recovered in the hospital. The rep also made it clear that Scott’s heart procedure was not because of a heart attack.

“Scott Swift had quintuple bypass surgery over a month ago and his wife, Andrea, and their kids, Taylor and Austin, were with him through the entire surgery and recovery process,” Taylor’s spokesperson told TMZ.

Doctor discovered an issue during a check-up

Scott Swift originally went to his doctor for a regular check-up when something unusual was found. This led to the doctors recommending surgery. The procedure, a quintuple bypass, is done when there are blockages in five major arteries leading to the heart. Surgeons use blood vessels from another part of the body to reroute blood flow and bypass the blockages. Taylor Swift’s dad handled the complex surgery well and is now feeling great, according to the family’s statement.

The good news is that most patients who undergo quintuple bypass surgery make strong recoveries, and Scott Swift is proving that true. “He’s feeling just great,” Taylor’s spokesperson added.

Fans of Taylor Swift know how close she is to her parents. Taylor has often shared how supportive her dad has been throughout her career. Scott Swift’s health update will bring relief to Swifties who always keep an eye on Taylor’s family news.

Scott Swift’s age did not stop him from handling the complicated heart procedure. At 73, he is now recovering well and enjoying time with his family.

