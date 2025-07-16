Saiyaara Release Size: Mohit Suri, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film to release on 1750 screens; Set for a blistering start at box office

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda is all set to hit theatres on 18th July, 2025, that is in just under two days. The film's advance bookings are unprecedented and the film is set to surprise everyone with its opening day. There are very few films that are hits before the release, considering the budget and the advance bookings. Saiyaara seems like that film. If the film gains acceptance, the lead actors of the movie will become stars.

Saiyaara Releases In 1750 Screens Across India

Saiyaara is releasing in 1750 screens across India. Going by the advances, the makers may contemplate on a wider release, but as things stand, it releases on 1750 screens. At the time of this article, the movie has sold over 60,000 tickets in top national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis. A final presale in the vicinity of 1,50,000 can't be discounted at this point because the Mohit Suri movie has managed to create the necessary pre-release hype; and hyped films create their own path. The music of the film has worked and there is intrigue around the newcomers as well.

The bookings outside the top national chains are also incredible. A chain like Moviemax has sold over 3,000 tickets and single screens across India are also fast-filling.

Saiyaara Targets To Be Bollywood's 2nd Biggest Opener Of 2025

Saiyaara looks to be the year's second biggest opener. The only way Saiyaara won't be the year's 2nd biggest opener will be because of occupancy constraints.

Saiyaara Targets To Become The Biggest Bollywood Opener For A Film Led By Debutants

Saiyaara is easily going to topple Dhadak as the biggest Bollywood opener led by debutants. What needs to be seen is by what margin. Exhibitors are elated by the early response to Saiyaara. They're elated because the industry has a dirth of new, saleable faces and there finally are two new talents with the potential to be the next big thing.

Saiyaara In Theatres

Saiyaara releases in theatres on 18th July, 2025. The bookings for the film are now open. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

