Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra welcome daughter: Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, more shower love on newborn

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are the latest couple in Bollywood who have become parents to a baby girl. Sidharth and Kiara's daughter was born at a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Now, celebrities including Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, and Kriti Sanon have showered love on the couple for their newborn on social media.

Karan Johar congratulates new parents Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, calls it 'best feeling ever'

Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to congratulate new parents Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. KJo reposted their announcement post on his Instagram story and penned a sweet note for them.

"Congratulations and love you both so much. Best feeling ever and you both will make the best parents to your beautiful baby girl," the filmmaker wrote.

Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon and others react to the big news

Several celebrities expressed their happiness after learning that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had become parents to a daughter. Celebrities like Ananya Panday and Kriti Sanon dropped their reactions in the comment section of the couple's announcement post.

Ananya wrote, "Best (followed by pink heart emojis) Congratulations." Kriti commented, "Congratulations you two. Lots of love to the lil (little) one." She added pink heart emojis and a flying kiss emoji.

Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, Athiya Shetty, Manish Malhotra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mira Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, and many others also extended their congratulations.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's announcement post about their baby girl

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani announced the birth of their daughter on Instagram earlier today, July 16, 2025. The new parents dropped a collaborative post while sharing the good news with their Insta fam. It featured a cute pink card that read that their "hearts are full".

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's collaborations with Karan Johar

Sidharth Malhotra started his career as an assistant director in Karan Johar's 2010 directorial, My Name Is Khan. Two years later, Sidharth was launched as one of the main leads in Karan Johar's 2012 film, Student of the Year. Kiara Advani first worked with the filmmaker in Netflix anthology, Lust Stories, in 2018.

Sidharth and Kiara worked together in their 2021 film, Shershaah, which was backed under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

