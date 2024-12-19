EXCLUSIVE: Film analysts Himesh Mankad and Anmol Jamwal, and marketing strategist Varun Gupta discuss the repercussions of high movie ticket pricing

Movies are what keeps us going. They are what keep us entertained round the year. Filmbiz personalities Himesh Mankad, Anmol Jamwal and Varun Gupta, in their recent Pinkvilla conversation, discussed about how 2024 was for the movie industry, and what can we look forward to, in 2025. The trio also discussed how high ticket pricing in movie theatres is killing the prospect of movies and why the prices should be brought down with immediate effect.

Himesh Mankad, Anmol Jamwal and Varun Gupta Discuss How Exorbitant Movie Ticket Pricing Kill A Film's Commercial Prospects

In the Pinkvilla conversation between Himesh Mankad, Anmol Jamwal and Varun Gupta, the trio discussed how high ticket prices are killing the prospect of movies to run at the box office. Himesh Mankad said that due to the exorbitant pricing of movie tickets, he has to think 5 times before watching a movie in theatres. Anmol Jamwal added that the cost of the snacks offered to the audiences in theatres is no less.

Varun Gupta And Himesh Mankad Discuss The Importance Of Differential Pricing

Varun Gupta brought up an interesting point about differential pricing. He said that differential pricing is the most important thing that should be implemented in today's time. A movie budgeted at Rs 10 crore can't have ticket prices similar to event films, he reasoned. Himesh added that everyone keeping prices that high for small-budget films is greedy. He justified his point by saying that a movie like Laapataa Ladies would have benefitted greatly if the ticket prices were kept in check and were not as high as they were. Matinee show tickets of the dramedy were priced at Rs 250 and that is high for a movie with new faces. Though the movie was backed by Aamir Khan, it didn't have Aamir Khan in it, for the makers to price their film at high rates. Better pricing could have helped the movie's collections by around 10-15 crore, Himesh Mankad opined.

Advertisement

Watch Pinkvilla's Discussion Exposing Common Film Blunders

Varun Gupta Clears A Common Notion Of Having Low Priced Movie Tickets

Varun Gupta then spoke about a very common notion that filmmakers have when they price their tickets at reasonable rates. Films priced at low rates are generally seen as 'cheap' films. What they mostly don't get is that making movies affordable doesn't make them cheap. It rather results in increasing of the movie's market.

Anmol Jamwal Feels Cinemas Should Be Made More Accessible To The Common Man

Anmol Jamwal stressed on the 'Cinemas are dying' narrative and said that Cinema's are not dying. The first step has to be to make them more accessible for the common man.

Himesh Mankad Shares How Affordable Ticket Prices Led To Him Watching Many Movies In Theatres As A Teenager

Himesh Mankad shared how he and his bunch of friends used to bunk college and watch all movies at a flat rate of Rs 70 on Friday morning. The teachers were usually surprised to see them attend lectures on Friday morning, and that would mostly be because of no new release. The film analyst and critic opined that if tickets are priced at reasonable rates, more students will visit movie theatres. The biggest issue that they usually face as teenagers is high ticket prices, leading to only a gentry section of the audience actually visiting theatres to watch the movie they want.

Advertisement

Watch The Whole Interaction On Pinkvilla's YouTube Channel

The trio discussed a lot of more interesting things in their conversation. The full conversation can be watched on Pinkvilla's YouTube channel. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such insightful movie discussions.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSION: Who takes credit for a film's box office success and what is the importance of influencers in digital age