EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSION: Who takes credit for a film's box office success and what is the importance of influencers in digital age

In the digital age, where critics, influencers, and social media play a huge role, the question of who truly deserves credit for a film's success has become more complex. Varun Gupta, the marketing director behind several Bollywood hits, recently shed light on this dynamic, discussing the influence of critics, the role of influencers, and the impact of box office numbers, using examples from recent hits like Animal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Chandu Champion.

In an exclusive discussion with Pinkvilla, Varun Gupta opened up about the intricacies of box office success and the evolving role of critics and influencers in the digital age. Reflecting on his experiences, he shared, "There are a lot of campaigns that I felt I could have done way better. If I always feel that 'Oh this film didn't open because of this. I did my job very well for that film. And the film that opened, I did it all'. Then I'm done."

He further added, "I really take my job very seriously. A lot of people still feel marketing is on-ground activation. The reason I reached out to Anmol Jamwal for the very first time was because, number one, I could see the genuinity. Secondly, he used to use the term marketing at the right places."

Further praising him, Varun said, "A lot of times he used to credit the posters, the trailers, he used to call them as marketing material because that is what is giving you a promise of why you want to go and see the film. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Animal, same actor, same year. Chandu Champion, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, same actor, same year."

Advertisement

Check out the full discussion below!

"That's probably the next conversation we can have is who takes the credit when a film works or a film doesn't work. It has to be that. Otherwise, it's very easy for everyone who feels that a film that opened at this number. Let's wait for the director's individual next film and the actor's individual next film, and we'll know where everyone stands," the marketing head concluded.

In today's digital era, where the line between marketing, acting, and direction blurs, Varun Gupta offers a fresh perspective on who truly deserves credit for a film's success. As the industry evolves, it's clear that the collective efforts of critics, influencers, and the entire team contribute to a film's journey.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Park, Ranveer Singh-Kiara Advani’s Don 3 to Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again: 18 most-awaited franchise movies