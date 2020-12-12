EXCLUSIVE: Gautam Gulati overwhelmed with Besharam Bewaffa response; Sings praises for Divya Khosla Kumar

Gautam Gulati, who is basking in the success of Besharam Bewaffa, reveals what made him give a nod for the same and his experience of working with Divya Khosla Kumar.

Gautam Gulati is one of the television celebs who doesn’t need an introduction. He has become a household name ever since he had won Bigg Boss season 8 and there hasn’t been any looking back for him. While the handsome hunk is often touted to be the national crush, Gautam has been making the headlines for his recently released song Besharam Bewaffa which also features Divya Khosla Kumar and Siddharth Gupta. The song, which has been sung by B Praak and written by Jaani, has been well received by the audience and has garnered over 62 million views.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Gautam stated that he has been overwhelmed with the response for the song. “I am very happy with this kind of response. When I had heard the song, I knew it is going to boom,” he stated. When quizzed about the experience of working with Divya, the Bigg Boss 8 winner was all praises for the actress and called her a hardworking actress. He said, “I really had a good time working with Divya. She is very nice and profession. The good thing about her is that she is very hard working. She wants to learn and get better. We shared great chemistry.”

Furthermore, Gautam also revealed what made him say yes for the song. To this, the handsome actor stated that he always wanted to do a song with Jaani and B Praak and even called them a perfect combination. “I have loved the song when I heard the song. I knew it, the song is going to be a massive hit. After all, Jaani writes really well. And then it is shot very well. We shot the song for around five days and makers Radhika Rao & Vinay Sapru did a great job,” he added.

Apart from Besharam Bewaffa, Gautam is gearing up for ’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and he can’t stop gushing about it. Speaking about his experience of working with the superstar, Gautam said that he has lived in an era of Salman Khan and working with him was a dream come true moment. He said, “It is an amazing experience working with Salman Sir. He is very humble and sweet. He is someone with whom I always wanted to work with.”

