EXCLUSIVE: Harshvardhan Rane & Meezaan wrap up 80 percent of Miranda Boys in 25 days - Plot details revealed

Earlier this year, Sanjay Gupta revealed that his next directorial is titled Miranda Boys with Harshvardhan Rane and Meezaan Jaaferi in lead. The filmmaker had confirmed that it’s a football story, with tons of drama that unfolds in Goa. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Gupta has wrapped up a major chunk of his directorial with a 25-day schedule in Goa.

“Over 80 percent of the film has been wrapped up already and it’s just some bits of patch work that remains before calling it a film wrap. The pending portions will be shot soon, but in the meantime, Gupta has already started work on the postproduction of this film,” revealed a source close to the development. While initially there were reports of how Miranda Boys is an out and out sport drama, we have got some more detail about the premise.

According to our source, much like all Sanjay Gupta films, even this one is about two protagonist and their clash of egos. “Though there’s football in the backdrop, the core story is about how two brothers chose different path in the same strata of working sphere. Much like the quintessential dramatic films, this one too has a strong under current of emotions revolving around the mother,” the source added.

Sanjay Gupta is famous for making films like Shootout at Wadala, Kaabil, Jazbaa, among others. The filmmaker is also working on the third instalment of his Shootout franchise, which he intends to take on floors soon. He is also producing Visfot with Bhushan Kumar. The horror drama features Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan in lead. Miranda Boys also features Sahher Bambba in a key role. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Also Read| INT: Sanjay Dutt on Heroism: Have grown up seeing macho guys like Amit Ji & Dharam Ji, but Bollywood is now…