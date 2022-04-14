INT: Sanjay Dutt on Heroism: Have grown up seeing macho guys like Amit Ji & Dharam Ji, but Bollywood is now…

Almost a decade after Agneepath (2012), Sanjay Dutt returns to playing a larger-than-life antagonist, Adheera, in the Prashanth Neel directed KGF: Chapter 2. The film features Yash in the lead as Rocky, a gangster rising from the streets of Mumbai. Interestingly, Dutt is an actor who has aced this space in the 1990s and 2000s. One of his most iconic characters is Raghu from Vaastav, and Sanjay insists that the two are completely different. “Raghu and Rocky are completely different. Raghu becomes a gangster because of his needs, because of what he does for his family,” he states.

Sanjay Dutt adds, “Both have their own individualities, but their swag is very similar,” he smiles. The actor informs that he was taken aback with the way his director had conceptualized the character of Adheera. “I have worked with 100s of directors and Prashanth comes in the top 10 list. He knows what he wants and I was amazed at the way he spoke about Adheera. I said a yes to it within a minute.”

He describes Adheera as someone very “powerful” with an “amazing look”. Dutt has a larger-than-life personality and very few have been able to tap his aura on the screen. Is it difficult for writers to do justice to his personality? “I don’t know if it’s difficult, but things have changed a bit in Bollywood. Movies have gone to the slice of life and boy next door space. We have grown up seeing macho guys like Amit Ji (Amitabh Bachchan) and Dharam Ji (Dharmendra) but Bollywood has now gone softer. I am happy to see it all come back in a big way now and this is what I was waiting for,” he answers.

He concludes saying that the Salim Javed world of cinema can never die. “Those films never died; people just preferred to stay away. The South never forgot the heroism, which I think we did.” Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as our video interview with Sanjay Dutt goes live tomorrow.

Also Read| INT: 'We started off as a Kannada movie and ended up being an Indian film': Prashanth Neel on KGF 2 & Yash