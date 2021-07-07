EXCLUSIVE: 'How do you tell Dilip Kumar how to act? He knows it': Ramesh Sippy remembers Shakti & the Thespian

On Wednesday, the Thespian of Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar, 98, took his last breath at Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai. He passed away after prolonged age related health issues.

On Wednesday, the Thespian of Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar, 98, took his last breath at Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai. He passed away after prolonged age related health issues. Ever since, social media has been flooded with messages for the legendary actor. In his illustrious filmography, one of the many films that stands out is the Ramesh Sippy directed Shakti, an epic drama which pitted him against Amitabh Bachchan. The filmmaker is of course shocked with the news of Dilip Saab passing away.

Ask him about the memories of working with the Thespian and he responds, “Absolutely wonderful memories. It’s extremely sad that he has passed away, but I am sure he lived a long and fulfilling life. He has done such brilliant work that we can never forget. I happen to be one of the lucky ones to share some intimate moments with him and was able to see his work up close and personal. In all honesty, there was not much that I had to do. He is one of the finest actors in the world and you don’t direct a person like him. You discuss the scene and character with him and he understands. He imbibes, absorbs and comes out with a performance that is flawless. That is why, he is a legend that he is and will always be.”

Ramesh Ji informs that he had met Dilip Saab on a personal front multiple times much before he decided to work with him on Shakti. “My father was close to him. They used to meet from time to time to discuss some industry matters. They had a very fine personal relationship, which was built over the years.” He recalls that after all the years of looking upto the actor that Dilip Kumar was, came the opportunity of working with him. “I wouldn’t say direct because I didn’t direct him. The role was absolutely right for him, Salim-Javed wrote a wonderful script making everyone’s work easier. The max that I could do was discuss the scenes with him, go through a narration of it and tell him what I had planned with my camera work to help him through his moments. An actor has his own rhythm and you don’t disturb his rhythm. How do you tell Dilip Kumar how to act? He knows it, it comes from inside him. “

Ramesh Sippy insists that there was a delay in Shakti because he was simultaneously shooting for Shaan as well. “From moment that I narrated him the script to the end, we had no problem at all. It was a very smooth relationship, and everything went well. It took a little long because I was simultaneously making a film called Shaan. For a while, I had to stop Shakti to complete Shaan. It was just great working with him, he understood the craft and art of movie making perfectly. The greatest contribution was his own performance, as without that, there would be no Shakti,” Ramesh Sippy concludes.

Dilip Kumar’s last on-screen appearance was in 1998 in the Umesh Mehra directed Qila, which featured him in a double role. Before Qila was Subhash Ghai’s Saudagar (1990), which emerged a smash hit at the box-office. Considered as one of the greatest actors in the history of Hindi cinema, he holds the Guinness World Record for winning maximum awards by an Indian actor. He has received many awards through his career, including eight Filmfare Award for Best Actor and one Lifetime Achievement Award for Filmfare. Our prayers with the family and may his soul rest in peace.

