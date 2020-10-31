EXCLUSIVE: I was dropped out of films, thought my career was over after Thugs flopped: Fatima Sana Shaikh

In our latest interview, Dangal girl Fatima who is gearing up for a Diwali release in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, discusses how her life changed after the dismal performance of Thugs of Hindostan. Watch video inside.

Fatima Sana Shaikh might have had a debut opposite in Nitesh Tiwari's Dangal, but her career could have catapulted to a place, which unfortunately didn't happen. In fact, her second film with the superstar tanked badly at the box office. Not just that, the film Thugs Of Hindostan was heavily criticised and got her a lot of negative reviews.

In fact, she admits that the failure caused things and movie deals to crumble in front of her, as producers didn't want to bet their money on her. "Mujhe laga tha mera career khatam. I was dropped out of films. I was getting work but those were not the kind that I wanted to do. Either you have to do what you get or just hold back, so I held back. I decided that because it's been tough to be part of this industry and I wanted to be in a position to choose. So I made the choice and I gave myself two years to make the kind of choices that I want to make. If those choices aren't helping my career, then I'll do whatever comes my way. Until then, I'll only do what makes me happy. Bohut mushkil se launch aur entry mili hai, I'll not let it go."

She further adds, "It was heartbreaking and disappointing, I felt my career is over. But at the same time, I didn't want to give up. It's great that I got to experience the best and worst in a matter of two years. I understand a producer's mind. I get it that they want to bank on an actor who's worth their money and is commercially viable, rather than risking their money on someone who has just given a flop. I ufelt bad, I kept thinking that agar film flop ho gayi toh kaam nahi milega kya? But I also understand their point. Tomorrow, if I'm doing better, they will come to me and I'll work with them."

