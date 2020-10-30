Fatima Sana Shaikh's SHOCKING Untold Story: I was molested when I was 3; was told I can get work only by sex

Fatima Sana Shaikh's powerful chat on her struggle, battling financial lows & casting couch. Watch the explosive video inside.

Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh might have had a powerful debut but the actress didn't receive a thunderous response to her second film Thugs Of Hindostan. From battling rejections and ridiculous comments to facing financial troubles, she's seen it all. In fact, she also speaks about being molested at the age of three, and how it affected her internally.

Recalling the horrific incident, she tells us, "I was molested when I was just three years old. There is a stigma around the whole sexual abuse issue, which is why women and even don't open up about being exploited in life. But I hope, today the world changes. There is more awareness and education about it. Pehle toh yehi kaha jaata tha that don't speak about it. People will think about it differently."

ALSO READ: Fatima Sana Shaikh REVEALS she texted Rajkumar Hirani to cast her alongside Shah Rukh Khan in his film

When it comes to her struggle, casting couch too played a prominent part as she faced several obnoxious people asking her for sexual favours. "Of course, I have faced the casting couch. I have been in situations where I have been told that the only way I get the job is by having sex. There are several times people have taken away work from me. There have also been times where I knew I was doing a film and I was replaced because of someone's reference."

Watch this and more, in this powerful conversation, only on Pinkvilla. Watch the full video right here:

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×