EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani join Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi in Welcome 3

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Akshay Kumar and Firoz Nadiadwala are planning to revamp their three comic franchises – Hera Pheri, Welcome and Awara Pagal Deewana – and the prep work for the same has already begun. Soon after, we reported that the first of the three to go on floors will be Welcome 3 and the two new additions to the cast are Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. We also revealed that the Munnabhai duo will be replacing Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar to play the part of Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai. And now, we have another exclusive update on Welcome 3.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani join Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in Welcome 3

According to sources close to the development, the team has locked female leads of Welcome 3 and are committed to take the film on floors early next year. “Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani have signed on to play the female lead of this comic caper. Every Welcome film has a conflict around the female protagonist and this one too will stay true to the world of this franchise. Both Jacqueline and Disha will bring in the right amount of confusion to the story,” revealed a source close to the development.

While Welcome and Welcome Back were directed by Anees Bazmee, Welcome 3 will be helmed by Ahmed Khan, who is known for Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. For those unaware, Ahmed earlier worked with Firoz on Fool n Final. Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Bobby Deol is also a part of Welcome 3, however, those talks have fizzled out and the makers are now on the lookout for another credible actor to play the antagonist turn.

Welcome 3 photoshoot took place last week at Empire Studio in Andheri

Welcome 3 will feature Akshay Kumar as Rajiv, whereas Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will be seen as Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai in the comic caper. The talks are on with some of the credible comic actors too, to come on board Welcome 3 and we shall be revealing more information on the same in the due course of time. The source also informed that earlier last week, the entire Welcome 3 team had met at Empire Studio in Andheri for a photoshoot of the film.

“Earlier last week, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Firoz Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan met at Empire Studio for a photo shoot of Welcome 3. They plan to announce the film with this photoshoot shortly,” the source concludes.

