EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan block Christmas 2024 for a MASSIVE action film

In 1998, Salman Khan teamed up with Karan Johar for the first time for an extended appearance in his directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai led by Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. 25 years since then, the duo have been in talks for various projects for potential collaborations. And a reunion is finally happening now as Salman Khan has come on board director Vishnu Vardhan’s next film to be produced by Karan Johar’s banner, Dharma Production.

Salman Khan to start shooting for Vishnu Vardhan’s next from November

“Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan have been in talks for this massive action film for the last 6 months and everything has finally fallen in place. This would be Salman’s next feature film after Tiger 3. The film will go on floors in November 2023 and be shot in multiple schedules spread over a period of 7 to 8 months,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film in question is in a zone that neither Salman nor Karan has explored till date.

“It’s a special project, and all the stakeholders are supremely excited to take the film on floors in November 2023. This would be Vishnu Vardhan’s second film in the Hindi Film Industry after SherShaah. The pre-production work will begin from August 2023, and some massive never explored before action blocks have been planned for this one,” the source added.

Salman Khan and Karan Johar film to arrive on Christmas 2024

The film is targeting a Christmas 2024 release in cinema halls across the globe. “The yet untitled actioner is touted to be the biggest release of 2024 and the makers have blocked the biggest festive season for the same. The film will hit the big screen during the Christmas 2024 weekend, reaping benefit of the prolonged holiday period,” the source informed. The film is heavy on prep not just for the director and production team, but also the leading hero, Salman Khan. “Salman will also be spending the next few months on himself to prep for the part. It would include some physical and body language training,” the source shared.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his Diwali 2023 release, Tiger 3 directed by Maneesh Sharma. He also has the YRF Produced, Tiger vs Pathaan and the Sooraj Barjatya directed, Prem Ki Shaadi under his kitty. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Salman Khan and his shooting timelines.

