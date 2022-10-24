EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor says mom Sridevi wanted her to work with Gauri Shinde
Recently, while speaking to Pinkvilla, Janhvi recalled having a gala time on the sets of English Vinglish.
Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently busy promoting her film, Mili, recently spoke about her relationship with director Gauri Shinde. Janhvi's mother and late actress Sridevi worked with Gauri in her directorial debut, English Vinglish, in 2012. The film managed to impress the audience and it was also one of the best films of Sridevi. Recently, the team celebrated 10 years of English Vinglish and remembered the legendary actress.
After working with Sridevi, the ace director is planning to work with Janhvi in her next. Earlier, Gauri told Pinkvilla that she has been discussing scripts with Janhvi and they will unite for a project sometime soon. Now, Janhvi has talked about her excitement about collaborating with Gauri. Recently, while speaking to Pinkvilla, the star kid recalled having a gala time on the sets of English Vinglish.
'Mom would tell me, 'I hope you get to work with Gauri''
During the conversation, Janhvi also revealed that her mom always wanted her to work with Gauri someday. She also shared that Gauri feels like a family to her. Are you excited to work with Gauri? Janhvi said, "Yes! I remember being on the sets of English Vinglish and I remember what an amazing time mom had. I remember so many times mom would tell me, 'I hope you get to work with her. I wish, I really dream'. It was like a dream of mom's I think that I would work with Gauri. I am really close to her. She feels like family, she feels like home. I think that what they experienced when they made English Vinglish was something so special and I was a part of it in limited time frames. It was special."
Earlier, Gauri told Pinkvilla, "We talk about films because we know each other. She has been a little baby, a tiny tot for me. I am very close to her, we do discuss films and of course, I want to work with her. We meet as friends as well. So yeah, to answer your question, I would really like to work with Janhvi."
