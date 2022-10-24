EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor says mom Sridevi wanted her to work with Gauri Shinde

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently busy promoting her film, Mili, recently spoke about her relationship with director Gauri Shinde. Janhvi's mother and late actress Sridevi worked with Gauri in her directorial debut, English Vinglish, in 2012. The film managed to impress the audience and it was also one of the best films of Sridevi. Recently, the team celebrated 10 years of English Vinglish and remembered the legendary actress.

After working with Sridevi, the ace director is planning to work with Janhvi in her next. Earlier, Gauri told Pinkvilla that she has been discussing scripts with Janhvi and they will unite for a project sometime soon. Now, Janhvi has talked about her excitement about collaborating with Gauri. Recently, while speaking to Pinkvilla, the star kid recalled having a gala time on the sets of English Vinglish.