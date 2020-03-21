EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut on Coronavirus: Janta curfew is an incredible step; better make peace with yourself

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kangana Ranaut reacts to Janta curfew on March 22 in view of coronavirus outbreak and self isolation.

has always been known to call spade a spade. She has always helped to spread awareness and with the entire country in a state of panic due to Coronavirus spread, Kangana lauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to practice Janta curfew on March 22. She told Pinkvilla exclusively that this is a step which is incredible and those scared of self isolation, well, Ranaut says this will only result in you loving yourself.

She said, “Janta curfew is an incredible step, we should be ready for anything future holds for us and we all know practice makes us perfect, for now, if things go smooth, it will just be one day but if things derail this will come handy.”

She added that it is high time we accept ourselves and know how to spend time with your own self. “All the people who can’t spend time in their own company, well, right now there is no escape better make peace with who you are, nowhere to run now in a way it’s good .... good to learn to be on your own .... it takes some practice, some time but when it happens it’s the sweetest thing you will ever experience... so go for it.” Kangana followed it up with a hug emoticon, sending love to everyone.

Meanwhile, India has registered over 250 positive cases of COVID-19. Government has urged everyone to stay input as much as possible. Meanwhile, Kangana was last seen in Panga where her acting prowess was yet again acclaimed. The movie is now available digitally and while we quarantine, it is one of the most delightful watch. So, if you are wondering what to watch, well, you got one now!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More