EXCLUSIVE: Kanika Dhillon gets engaged to beau Himanshu Sharma; Couple to get married soon

Kanika Dhillon, who has been dating writer Himanshu Sharma for a while now, has exchanged the rings with him in a private ceremony
26590 reads Mumbai Updated: December 14, 2020 03:50 pm
It’s raining wedding in the tinsel vile these days. After Neha Kakkar, Kajal Aggarwal, Niharika Konidela and Punit J Pathak’s grand weddings, the showbiz industry is having another celeb wedding on cards. We are talking about writer Kanika Dhillon’s wedding. The ace writer, who is known for her work in Manmarziyan, Kedarnath, Guilty, etc. has exchanged rings with her beau. Yes! You read it right. Kanika is now engaged to writer Himanshu Sharma. To note, Kanika and Himanshu have been dating each other for quite some time.

And now this much in love couple has finally decided to take their relationship to the next level. While they have kept their relationship under the wraps for a long, Kanika and Himanshu made their relationship official in June this year. The engagement was a private affair wherein the couple exchanged rings in the presence of their respective family members. Kanika wore a yellow coloured suit for her special day, while Himanshu complemented her with his sky blue coloured kurta, cream coloured jacket and white pyjama. This isn’t all. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, the couple is also set to walk down the aisle soon.

Speaking about this new phase in their life, Kanika and Himanshu stated, “After being in a relationship for a while now.. we are happy to announce we are engaged and getting married soon. Looking forward to a happy and great life ahead.” For the uninitiated, Himanshu happens to be a National Award Winning writer and is known for his work in blockbusters like Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Raanjhanaa. He is currently working on Atrangi Re starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. On the other hand, Kanika is penning Raj Kumar Hirani’s upcoming directorial venture starring Shah Rukh Khan and is also gearing up for the release of Haseen Dillruba starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kedarnath writer Kanika Dhillon is in a relationship with Atrangi Re writer Himanshu Sharma

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

2 writers are getting married.. Cool