EXCLUSIVE: Kedarnath writer Kanika Dhillon is in a relationship with Atrangi Re writer Himanshu Sharma

There are several star couples in Bollywood and every time a renowned personality announces their relationship with another, it is a happy occasion for their fans. Speaking of this, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that renowned writer Kanika Dhillon, who is behind successful films like Kedarnath, Guilty and more, is currently in a relationship with National Award-winning writer Himanshu Sharma. Yes, the talented writers are seeing each other and we have got our hands on their adorable photo together that will leave you mesmerised.

The couple’s friend Garima Arora uploaded the photo and we’re totally in awe of Kanika and Himanshu together in the photo. The adorable duo can be seen leaning on each other. Kanika is seen clad in a gorgeous lehenga while Himanshu too can be seen complimenting his lady love in the photo by sporting an all black look. Not just this, the gorgeous and talented writer can be seen beaming with joy as she posed next to her beau Himanshu in the photo.

A few days back, when announced his film Raksha Bandhan on social media with a poster, Kanika shared the same and rooted for her beau Himanshu Sharma as he has written the film. She wrote, “Yayyyyy!! #Himanshusharma,” with heart emoticons to celebrate his next film. No one would have guessed it a few days ago but Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the duo is together.

Take a look at Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma's photo:

Meanwhile, Kanika parted ways with director Prakash Kovelamudi and announced it last year. On the work front, Kanika has successful films like Kedarnath, Judgemental Hai Kya, Guilty and more to her name. She is also associated with starrer Haseen Dillruba. On the other hand, Himanshu Sharma is a National Award Winning film writer and has several successful films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhana and more to his name. Now, he is gearing up for , Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re with director Aanand L Rai and Raksha Bandhan starring Akshay Kumar.

