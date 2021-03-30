EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar's next with Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt set to go on floors, Ibrahim Khan on board as AD
Ranveer Singh is on the verge of completing the Rohit Shetty directed Cirkus, and the same has resulted in the trade buzzing as to what is the dynamic actor doing next. Pinkvilla has learnt that Ranveer is all set to reunite with Alia Bhatt for director, Karan Johar’s next film. If everything goes as planned, the movie will go on the floors by the month of June/July and will be shot at some real locations in India. The duo will be doing some acting workshops to understand the graph of their character through the summer and then slip into world of Karan’s romance.
That’s not all. Pinkvilla has learnt that Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim has come on board as an assistant director on this Karan Johar film. “But no, there are no plans of launching him at present. He has come on board the film, just because he wants to understand the process of filmmaking. He is a young kid, still studying and yet to even decide if he wants to be an actor, director or something else,” revealed a source close to the development.
We also hear that a massive and prestigious ensemble is being put in place for this epic yet untitled Prem Kahani of the two leads. Ranveer is going to sport a complete modern cool look with all those jackets, glairs, hats, torn jeans, whereas Alia’s character is said to be slightly subtle as compared to the leading hero. It’s a light hearted, rooted love story, without any social message, the kind of film that audience has resonated Dharma with through the last three decades.
“Karan is all charged up and excited to make something in this space after such a long time. He was exhausted in the pre-production of Takht, and when he decided to put it on the back burner, the sole idea was to let it lose and make a fun commercial rom-com that Bollywood is devoid of at the moment,” the source signed off. Alia Bhatt on the other hand is presently on the verge of completing the ambitious Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Gangubai. The shoot of this KjO directorial will go on till the year end, if the covid scenario doesn’t act as a spoilt sport. On completing Karan’s film, Ranveer will jump into his ambitious project with Shankar, from the first quarter of next year. Stay tuned for more updates on Ranveer and Alia.
Anonymous 18 minutes ago
Cant expect much too different in a Karan Johar love story apart from gloss and glamour...Lets hope at least he makes some new music instead of usual reliance on Tanishk Bagchi remixes
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
Are there really no other actors in the industry?? If not in every other film, then it is the continuous presence on film sites - I am so fed up of seeing these people. They are good actors but do we have to have them always shoved down our throats to the detriment of other actors being given opportunities?
Anonymous 35 minutes ago
Announcement kb?
Anonymous 53 minutes ago
Dear Himesh, I love reading the articles published by you, keep up the great work and keep updating us like always.