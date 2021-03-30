EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar's next with Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt set to go on floors, Ibrahim Khan on board as AD

The Karan Johar directed love story is all set to go on the floors post summer, with the idea to shoot it at multiple real locations. Here's all that you need to know about the film.

is on the verge of completing the Rohit Shetty directed Cirkus, and the same has resulted in the trade buzzing as to what is the dynamic actor doing next. Pinkvilla has learnt that Ranveer is all set to reunite with for director, ’s next film. If everything goes as planned, the movie will go on the floors by the month of June/July and will be shot at some real locations in India. The duo will be doing some acting workshops to understand the graph of their character through the summer and then slip into world of Karan’s romance.

That’s not all. Pinkvilla has learnt that ’s son, Ibrahim has come on board as an assistant director on this Karan Johar film. “But no, there are no plans of launching him at present. He has come on board the film, just because he wants to understand the process of filmmaking. He is a young kid, still studying and yet to even decide if he wants to be an actor, director or something else,” revealed a source close to the development.

We also hear that a massive and prestigious ensemble is being put in place for this epic yet untitled Prem Kahani of the two leads. Ranveer is going to sport a complete modern cool look with all those jackets, glairs, hats, torn jeans, whereas Alia’s character is said to be slightly subtle as compared to the leading hero. It’s a light hearted, rooted love story, without any social message, the kind of film that audience has resonated Dharma with through the last three decades.

“Karan is all charged up and excited to make something in this space after such a long time. He was exhausted in the pre-production of Takht, and when he decided to put it on the back burner, the sole idea was to let it lose and make a fun commercial rom-com that Bollywood is devoid of at the moment,” the source signed off. Alia Bhatt on the other hand is presently on the verge of completing the ambitious Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Gangubai. The shoot of this KjO directorial will go on till the year end, if the covid scenario doesn’t act as a spoilt sport. On completing Karan’s film, Ranveer will jump into his ambitious project with Shankar, from the first quarter of next year. Stay tuned for more updates on Ranveer and Alia.

