EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan all set to thrill as Vedha in HR25, on floors summer 2021

Pinkvilla previously reported that has started prep for his next film, by following a strict diet with extensive training, with the target of losing 3000 calories a day. However, at that point of time, we were not sure on what his immediate next would be, and kept the article open ended leaving it for the fans to speculate. However, now, we have a concrete update on Hrithik Roshan, as he has locked his next. The actor has come on board the Vikram Vedha remake and over the last two months, has even started his prep to give his distinct touch to the character in this adaptation.

“Hrithik’s next is the Hindi adaptation of Vikram Vedha, to be helmed by the original director duo of Pushkar and Gayathri. He plays the character of the dreaded gangster, Vedha in the untitled Hindi thriller, and has already started the prep to bring his own flavour to the character. Right from the work on body language to the diction and look, he has been in the space of this gangster over the last two months, building his on-screen persona. Hrithik is all charged up and excited for the film. It his silver jubilee project, HR25,” revealed a source close to the development.

The film goes on the floors this summer, and the pre-production work is going on in full swing. “The title of Hindi adaptation however is yet to be locked,” the source informed, adding further, "On the personal front, Hrithik is clearing his calendar and attending to brand and industry commitments. The actor has been swamped with a slew of meetings to knock off, before he goes on sets of Vikram Vedha."

While Hrithik plays a gangster, the movie features as the cop, Vikram, making it the clash of two titans. After Vikram Vedha, Hrithik is gearing up for his digital debut with Hotstar, and follows it up with other confirmed projects like Fighter, and Krrish 4. He is also in talks for Madhu Mantena's Ramayana and the War sequel, which is being worked upon at the moment at YRF. Meanwhile, he is spending quality time with his kids and working behind the scenes for his production house HRX Films. He seems to be having a plan in place to strike the optimum work-life balance. Stay tuned for more exclusive updates on Hrithik Roshan.

