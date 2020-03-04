EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan to attend an event post his surgery to fulfill work commitments

Kartik Aaryan may have a choc-o-block schedule but he has been trying to ace it all. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the Dostana 2 star is all set to attend an event post his surgery in order to honour his word.

Among the popular stars of the Gen-Z, Kartik Aaryan is an extremely busy actor with back to back line up of films. However, while promoting his last film, Love Aaj Kal, Kartik had injured his hand and was often seen sporting a bandage too. Post the promotions, Kartik jumped into the shoot of his next Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and was spotted leaving for Jaipur. The handsome star even shared a photo while leaving in which we could see him flaunting his grey bandage.

However, the injury which did cause some pain to Kartik but he continued to shoot, turned out to be a ligament tear that needed surgery. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Kartik had to be admitted to the hospital in Mumbai last night for the surgery of the same. However, the star had committed himself to attend an event on the same day as his surgery and hence, he decided to fulfill his word immediately post his surgery. Yes, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Kartik got his surgery done in the morning on Wednesday and will be attending the event in the afternoon, after which he will go back to the hospital for remaining treatment.

(Also Read: Kartik Aaryan buys candy floss for Sara Ali Khan and SarTik fans continue to ship them; See Photo)

As per our source “Kartik is yet again collaborating with an award show this year and the date of the press conference for the actor coincides with his surgery date. Now he didn’t want to delay the event or postpone it, as it would disrupt the entire event and also his other commitments and hence he decided to be admitted to the Hinduja hospital late last night. Today early morning he got done with his surgery and in the afternoon he will go to attend the conference from the hospital itself.” Now that’s some crazy personal schedule the young actor is leading with some high work-commitment-attitude.

Kartik Aaryan with a bandage:

Meanwhile, recently, Kartik returned to Mumbai after the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Tabi and Kiara Advani. The horror-comedy shoot is still on and is being directed by Anees Bazmee. It is slated to be released on July 31, 2020. Apart from this, Kartik also has Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. It is also slated to hit the screens this year. Aside from this, Kartik also signed an actioner with Om Raut recently.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More