EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan, Ekta Kapoor and Shashanka Ghosh team up on Freddy; Filming begins in August

The Kartik Aaryan fronted Freddy has been in the news for a while now, with plenty of media reports around the prospects of the film. However, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the romantic thriller is happening and will go on the floors in the first week of August. Freddy will be directed by Veere Di Wedding fame, Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Ekta Kapoor with Jay Shewakramani.

“All through the last 3 months, the makers have been working on pre-production and other aspects of Freddy. While Ajay Bahl was supposed to be the director before, the film will now be helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, who last directed Veere Di Wedding,” revealed a source close to the development. All this while, there was talk of Shashanka's next being a sequel to Veere Di Wedding, however, this one has come out as a pleasant surprise.

The female lead has been kept under wraps for now, however, we hear that the team is gearing up to commence shooting for the film from the first week of August in Mumbai. Multiple sets have been put up in the city and Kartik is expected to juggle between the shoots of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy. After completing the two films, he moves onto the official remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which is again being produced by Ekta Kapoor. The actor had recently announced Captain India with Hansal Mehta.

There have been reports over the last few months of how Freddy has been shelved, however, the source shrugs those reports off saying that the film was never shelved, in-fact, the makers were looking for another director to match the shoot dates with the principal cast of the film. An official announcement of the film is underway soon. Jay Shewakramani produced two films in 2020, the , and Anil Kapoor fronted Malang and the , Alaya F and starrer Jawaani Jaaneman.

