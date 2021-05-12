EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan on board Sajid Nadiadwala's next, an epic love story directed by Sameer Vidhwans

The movie will be co-produced by Namah Pictures, and will mark the first collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Sajid Nadiadwala. It's directed by Sameer Vidhwan. Details

Over the years, Kartik Aaryan has built his audience in the romantic space having done rom-coms like Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Pati Patni Aur Woh to name a few. And now we have learnt that the actor is teaming up with Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures for an epic love story to be directed by national award director, Sameer Vidhwans. While the details have been kept under the wraps, we hear, it will go on floors towards the end of this year.

“Sajid Nadiadwala has been discussing a potential collaboration with Kartik for a while now and they have found a script that makes for a perfect union. It’s an epic love story featuring Kartik in space that’s not explored before. The National Award-winning director, Sameer Vidhwan’s is planning to paint a fresh picture in the romantic genre and all the stakeholders are excited to take this film on the floors,” revealed a source close to the development adding further that the film is currently in the pre-production stage.

Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Sameeer Vidhwan’s won a national award for their respective feature films – Chhichhore and Anandi Gopal - in the same year, 2019. Apart from the National award, Marathi biographical had won acclaim at multiple-award shows as also the audience. The yet untitled film will mark Sameer’s foray into Bollywood and an official announcement will be made only once the Covid scenario is better. “The team is silently working on the prep work of the film, but want to make things official only when the Covid cases go down. Kartik is excited to team up with a producer like Sajid Nadiadwala for the first time,” the source added.

The film in question will be produced jointly by Sajid under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. It’s going to be a first-time co-production for Sajid with Namah Pictures. The female lead is yet to be locked. Stay tune to Pinkvilla for more on the epic love story.

Credits :Pinkvilla

