EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan to train with LA based team for Sajid Nadiadwala & Kabir Khan's next

On Monday morning, Sajid Nadiadwala took everyone by surprise by announcing a big-scale spectacle with Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan. The filmmaker confirmed that this yet untitled film will go on floors in 2023. And now, we have an exclusive update on this exciting project. According to sources close to the development, Kartik Aaryan will be training with a special team coming in from Los Angeles.

"It's a prep heavy film, and Kartik's character needs to undergo ample transformation through the journey in the film. While the usual process is to train with the experts prior to the time when the film goes on floors, Kartik will be training with this LA based team all through the journey. It's a human story with undertones of action too," revealed a source close to the development.

The physical training will be similar to what Aamir did in Dangal - i.e. gain and lose weight at regular intervals. "It's a challenging film, probably the most difficult film of Kartik's career and he is up to take up the challenge and move ahead. The trio of Sajid, Kabir and Kartik are excited to begin work on this journey soon," the source informed. The film is currently in the writing stage, and Kabir will soon take it to the pre-production stage. "The prep is not just restricted to the actor, but also the director and producer. There will be multiple recce, as it's a multi-location film, in various terrains of the world," the source added.

The yet untitled film will be Kartik's second film with Sajid Nadiadwala after Sameer Vidwan's directed epic tale of romance, previously titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha. The Sameer Vidwans marks the reunion of Kartik with Kiara Advani after the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on floors once Kartik calls it a wrap on Shehzada. We will bring more updates on the romantic film soon. Meanwhile, Sajid also has Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal under his kitty, which is fronted by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

Also Read|Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala coming together for a film based on true story; Deets Inside