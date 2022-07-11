EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in demand for Tamil & Telugu remake: Will Anees Bazmee direct?

The Anees Bazmee directed horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, fronted by Kartik Aaryan with Kiara Advani and Tabu is among the most successful Hindi films of the year. The Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani production completed 50 days of its theatrical run with collections around Rs 185 crore in India alone, with worldwide total in the north of Rs 250 crore. And now, we have exclusive learnt that producers from the Tamil & Telugu industry have shown keen interest in remaking Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the respective languages.

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is among the biggest successes of Bollywood this year, which has not just done the numbers, but also found appreciation from the audience. Horror comedy is a very popular genre in the Tamil & Telugu film industry, which more often than not manage to get cash registers ringing. The Southern industry has mastered this space much before the Hindi film industry, and given the popularity of the genre, multiple producers are looking to remake Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Tamil and Telugu," revealed a source close to the development.

The Hindi producers, Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani are yet to decide if they will part ways with the rights for remake or co-produce it with the southern banners. "They are yet to decide on who will they sell the rights too. Several discussions are going on, in-fact, one of the producers wants Anees Bazmee to direct the film in Telugu with a top name, to retain flavour of the original," the source informed, adding further that various form of conversations are on with multiple producers.

Interestingly, the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a remake of a Tamil Film named Chandramukhi, which itself was a remake of a Malayalam film called Manichitrathazhu. This time around, it seems that things would go otherway round if all the paperwork, and other aspects fall in place. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting for the Rohit Dhawan directed Shehzada, which is gearing up for a November release. He also has a Sajid Nadadiwala production under his kitty.

Anees Bazmee on the other hand is working on No Entry 2, as also a film for Varun Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor each. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar transforms into Jaswant Gill - Team gets authentic flavour with Sikh Look & Coal Mines