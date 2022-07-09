EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar transforms into Jaswant Gill - Team gets authentic flavour with Sikh Look & Coal Mines
Akshay Kumar is shooting for Tinu Desai's next in an isolated 100 acre plot near London with over 300 people - Pooja Entertainment creates the largest production unit in the UK for a Hindi Film. Here's all you need to know
On July 4, Akshay Kumar started shooting for his untitled film directed by Tinu Desai in the UK. The working title of the film is Capsule Gill, though the unit assures that it's just a tentative name which is bound to change in the times to come. It's a biopic of Jaswant Gill, and Akshay has gone all out to ensure that his look in the film resembles the real life hero. He will be seen in a Sikh avatar and according to sources, it takes over an hour for him with the makeup and prosthetic team daily to get the look right. We have also learnt the producers, Pooja Entertainment, have blocked a humongous 100 acre isolated plot near the city for the film's shoot.
"The principal shoot of the film will take place in this 100 acre plot over a period of 2 months. While the team started shooting on July 4, it is expected to continue until the end of August before calling it a wrap. Various shooting spots have been created in this multi-acre land, and the unit insists that this is the largest production unit for a Bollywood film in the UK. Over 300 people are involved in shooting of the film," revealed a source close to the development. The movie features actors like Kumud Mishra, Pawan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Ravi Kishan to play the key roles. It also features Virendra Saxena, Varun Badola, Rajesh Sharma, and Ananth Mahadevan in supporting roles.
It is touted to be one of the biggest human stories by Pooja Entertainment and the film is based on a real life hero and his bravery in a rescue operation at a coal mine. It's a biopic on the life of chief mining engineer Jaswant Gill who rescued 65 miners stuck inside the coal mine. "Special coal mining unit, sticking to the authenticity of the era gone by, has also been recreated in the UK. That's not all, the team will also be shooting at a real coal mining spot in the outskirts of London," the source added. This is the third film of Akshay Kumar with Pooja Entertainment after Bell Bottom and soon to be released, Cinderella. Recently, a look from the UK featuring Akshay as Jawant Gill surfaced on social media.
It features Akshay in his Sikh avatar, the look has got the fans speaking about the Singh Is King and Kesari days. "The Sikh avatar aside, Akshay has also put on some weight to suit the needs of this character. He has taken it as a challenge and there will be a gradual increase as shooting day pases by," informed the source. Talking of Akshay, he will be taking a break in between the shoot for the promotions of his August 11, 2022 release, Raksha Bandhan. He is expected to be back in the country by July end. The other projects for Akshay to be shot in the months to come are Khel Khel Mein and a film with Dharma. He also has Ram Setu and Selfie up for release this year. The Bhagnani's on the other hand have Ganapath under their kitty, which is slated to release on December 23, 2022. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna teams up with Tiger Shroff on Shashank Khaitan's next - Karan Johar to produce