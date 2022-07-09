EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar transforms into Jaswant Gill - Team gets authentic flavour with Sikh Look & Coal Mines

On July 4, Akshay Kumar started shooting for his untitled film directed by Tinu Desai in the UK. The working title of the film is Capsule Gill, though the unit assures that it's just a tentative name which is bound to change in the times to come. It's a biopic of Jaswant Gill, and Akshay has gone all out to ensure that his look in the film resembles the real life hero. He will be seen in a Sikh avatar and according to sources, it takes over an hour for him with the makeup and prosthetic team daily to get the look right. We have also learnt the producers, Pooja Entertainment, have blocked a humongous 100 acre isolated plot near the city for the film's shoot.

"The principal shoot of the film will take place in this 100 acre plot over a period of 2 months. While the team started shooting on July 4, it is expected to continue until the end of August before calling it a wrap. Various shooting spots have been created in this multi-acre land, and the unit insists that this is the largest production unit for a Bollywood film in the UK. Over 300 people are involved in shooting of the film," revealed a source close to the development. The movie features actors like Kumud Mishra, Pawan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Ravi Kishan to play the key roles. It also features Virendra Saxena, Varun Badola, Rajesh Sharma, and Ananth Mahadevan in supporting roles.