EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal get a 100 crore offer from an OTT giant for their wedding footage

Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly the most popular female star of the ones who have made a debut in Hindi cinema in this millennium, with fanbase extending to the remotest centers of India. Weddings in India are incomplete without Katrina Kaif songs, and the actress herself is now all set to tie the knot to Vicky Kaushal this week at an intimate ceremony with family and close friends in Rajasthan.

Their wedding has been spoken about all through the last 2 months and the D-Day is finally round the corner. The couple has maintained ample secrecy around their marriage functions all through this while. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been offered a bomb by an OTT giant to get their exclusive wedding footage for streaming purposes. “It’s a common trend in the west for celebrities to sell off their wedding footage as there are a lot of fans who wish to witness all that happened in the life changing event of their idol. The streaming giant is planning to bring in the same trend in India too and to kick off their wedding franchise, they have offered Rs 100 crore to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal,” revealed a source close to the development.

According to the source, if the couple agree, all the functions of this star-studded wedding will be shot and edited by the streaming giant to be presented as a feature film on their platform. The footage will consist of live moments, exclusive interviews of the family, guests, make-up artists, stylists and everyone else present at the venue. “It’s upto Katrina and Vicky to decide on the future course of action. There is a possibility of them letting go of the offer and there is also a possibility of them collaborating with this giant as they want their fans to witness all that happened in the palace,” the source added.

Interestingly, the same platform has made a similar offer to another star couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. However, as per sources, the two aren’t too keen on selling their wedding moments at this point of time. Will Katrina and Vicky accept the offer? Well, let’s wait and watch.

