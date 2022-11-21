EXCLUSIVE: Malaika Arora reveals if trolls still bother her- 'Initially it was a bit startling'

Malaika Arora is one of the most popular stars in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She is best known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, and Hello Hello among many others. Malaika is all set to star in a reality series on her life named Moving In With Malaika. In the show, fans will get to see the star up close and personal in this show which will uncover several aspects of Malaika's life.

Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Malaika revealed if social media trolls still bother her. To which, she said: "I don't know about bother but it affects a lot of people around me. It affects family and friends. They are human. Initially, it did affect me a lot. It bothered me a lot because it was also new to us. Suddenly one fine day, social media just kind of bursted onto the scene and erupted. Suddenly you release there is an option for people to sit down and have a take on you and comment on you."

Further, she added: "Earlier, it was never like that. So, the initial thing was a bit startling, overwhelming and demoralizing but I think with time you kind of become hardened and understand that all of this is just somebody sitting out there and just trying to you know say something, some nameless person. You cannot actually change everybody's perception. You can't and I don't think I have the time or the patience to sit down and change everybody's perception about me. People who matter know me the best."

Malaika Arora announces her new show

Meanwhile, Malaika announced her show on her social media handle and wrote: "I said yes to Disney+Hotstar for my new reality show #HotstarSpecials #MovinginwithMalaika, where you will get to see me up close and personal, like never before. Umm, wait, what did you guys think I was talking about? Streaming from 5th Dec! #MIMonHotstar." Her show Moving In With Malaika will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 5, 2022.