EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Malaika Arora gushes over boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s ‘great sense of humour’

Ever since Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor made their relationship Insta-official a few years ago, they have been shelling out major couple goals on social media. From sharing love-filled, romantic pictures with each other, to dropping cute comments on one another’s posts, Arjun and Malaika make their fans swoon over them with their incredible chemistry. They are also often hyping each other up, and are vocal about the love and admiration they have for each other. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Malaika Arora talked about Arjun’s sense of humour and revealed that he is quite funny.

In a fun, rapid-fire segment with Pinkvilla, Malaika was asked to say the first thing that comes to her mind when speaking about her fellow actors. When asked about Shah Rukh Khan, Malaika said he is the ‘ultimate superstar’. As for her BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika said that ‘there’s no one like her’. When asked about her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, Malaika said that he is insanely hilarious and quite funny. “Insanely hilarious and funny. Great sense of humour,” said Malaika. Meanwhile, she also revealed that Karan Johar has a gift of the gab and that he is ‘so witty.’ She said that one can put KJo in any situation, and he would come up with a witty reply.

Malaika was also asked which of her friends she would take love advice from, to which Malla replied, “Kareena Kapoor Khan.” When asked whose advice she would take for films, she said, “Arjun.” She also revealed that she would take fashion advice from her sister Amrita Arora.

Malaika Arora’s upcoming show

Malaika Arora is all set to give fans a sneak peek into her life in her upcoming show Moving In With Malaika which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 5. The series will take fans inside Malaika’s world through unfiltered conversations.