EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee on insider outsider phenomena in Bollywood: It is a very recent development

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Manoj Bajpayee got candid about the insider and outsider phenomena in Bollywood and stated that it came into the scene lately.

Sushant Sing Rajput’s unfortunate demise has sent shockwaves across the country and his massive fan army is still in disbelief. While everyone is heartbroken with the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s death, this shocking incident has sparked a fresh debate on nepotism which is prevailing in Bollywood. Over the years, the phenomena of insider and outsider in Bollywood has been quite prevalent and has got everyone brimming with an opinion on it. Recently, Manoj Bajpayee also spoke about the same in his recent conversation with Pinkvilla and stated that it is a recent development in the industry.

Manoj stated that the division between who is an insider and who is outsider has begun around two decades ago. “That’s a very recent development. I was telling somebody in my interview that it’s not an age old phenomenon. Though Raj Kapoor was the son of Prithviraj Ji, though Rishi Ji was the son of Mr Raj Kapoor, it was never a talk. Each and every actor no matter how small or big they were, they were all considered a part of the industry,” the Gangs of Wasseypur actor was quoted saying.

He further emphasised that his whole idea has been to focus on his work. Manoj said, “The kind of films that I do, they don’t make it, the kind of directors that I work with they are either new or people who are completely from independent genre or they are struggling to make a name for themselves. So hardly I have worked with anyone who came from the thick of the fraternity that they talk about. My whole effort was to do my thing in my own way, away from them.”

Meanwhile, Manoj also asserted that it is important that newcomers - whether they come from filmy backgrounds or not - should be welcomed and encouraged. Besides, he also feels that people should start using their privileges to help the talent and make everyone from the industry feel like one fraternity.

