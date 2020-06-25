EXCLUSIVE: Amid nepotism debate, Manoj Bajpayee urges encouraging new stars, says we need to look inward first

Manoj Bajpayee will soon be seen in Bhonsle. Ahead of its release, the actor got candid with Pinkvilla and shared his thoughts on the nepotism in Bollywood.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise has reignited the debate over nepotism in Bollywood. , , and many others have been brought to the spotlight following the actor's untimely death. While fans have been taking various steps to express their thoughts on the nepotism debate online, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Manoj Bajpayee shared his thoughts on the discussion. The actor said it was important that newcomers - whether they come from filmy backgrounds or not - should be welcomed and encouraged.

Bajpayee urged people shouldn't compare two actors' journeys. However, he shares his thought on how those with power could help people in the industry. Speaking of a habit he has been practising, he said, "When I spot a talent, I encourage the talent. I think we should start using our privileges to help talents. Make talents feel you are welcomed. Make everyone in the industry feel that all of us are one fraternity. It can't be insider and outsider. 'Who started this?' ask that question."

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE! Kangana Ranaut: Javed Akhtar told me if I don't apologise to Rakesh Roshan & family, I’ll be jailed

When asked if the audience should be brought under the scanner, Bajpayee said, "First, we have to correct ourselves. We as an industry. First, we have to rectify ourselves to be able to question the audience. How (will) audiences see a film if Manoj Bajpayee's Budhia Singh is taken off after five days or six or seven days. How can I blame them? First, we'll have to correct our system. First, we (should) look inward and think, very seriously, as to what are the problems we have and after working on that, then definitely we (can) ask the question from the audience."

Watch Manoj Bajpayee's interview here:

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput: I don't think I had achieved anything till the age of 34

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×