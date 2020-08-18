  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Manushi Chhillar to romance Vicky Kaushal in YRF's next

Fresh pairing alert! After signing Vicky Kaushal in his first ever comedy for YRF, producer Aditya Chopra has locked the leading lady for the film and it's none other than our former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.
10340 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Manushi Chhillar to romance Vicky Kaushal in YRF's nextEXCLUSIVE: Manushi Chhillar to romance Vicky Kaushal in YRF's next

Manushi Chhillar, who is set to debut as Akshay Kumar’s heroine in the big ticket historical Prithviraj, has already signed her next project even before her debut film releases on screen! We hear that the gorgeous beauty, is going to be Vicky Kaushal’s heroine in the much anticipated comedy being produced by Aditya Chopra. 
 
A trade source reveals, “Manushi has definitely been signed on opposite Vicky in the YRF comedy. This project is part of YRF Project 50 and we expect the announcement to happen soon. Manushi is definitely the debutant to keep an eye on because she has bagged two very big films – Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj and Vicky's next with YRF. She is being groomed by Aditya Chopra for a while now and has showed immense potential. Manushi landed the two films completely on her own merit.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Manushi Chhillar to romance Vicky Kaushal in YRF's next
 
Vicky and Manushi will be a fresh Bollywood jodi to look out for. The source explains, “Vicky and Manushi are definitely a super fun pairing. They are young, good looking, and thus, definitely a refreshing pair. It's a good casting choice as they will bring something new to the table. Both of them are set to meet for the first time at YRF where Vicky has already started prepping for the film.” While Vicky has a few other films lined up, Manushi, who made India proud by winning the Miss World title in 2017, has already shot portions for her big ticket debut venture. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement