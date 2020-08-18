EXCLUSIVE: Manushi Chhillar to romance Vicky Kaushal in YRF's next

Fresh pairing alert! After signing Vicky Kaushal in his first ever comedy for YRF, producer Aditya Chopra has locked the leading lady for the film and it's none other than our former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

Manushi Chhillar, who is set to debut as ’s heroine in the big ticket historical Prithviraj, has already signed her next project even before her debut film releases on screen! We hear that the gorgeous beauty, is going to be Vicky Kaushal’s heroine in the much anticipated comedy being produced by Aditya Chopra.



A trade source reveals, “Manushi has definitely been signed on opposite Vicky in the YRF comedy. This project is part of YRF Project 50 and we expect the announcement to happen soon. Manushi is definitely the debutant to keep an eye on because she has bagged two very big films – ’s Prithviraj and Vicky's next with YRF. She is being groomed by Aditya Chopra for a while now and has showed immense potential. Manushi landed the two films completely on her own merit.”

Vicky and Manushi will be a fresh Bollywood jodi to look out for. The source explains, “Vicky and Manushi are definitely a super fun pairing. They are young, good looking, and thus, definitely a refreshing pair. It's a good casting choice as they will bring something new to the table. Both of them are set to meet for the first time at YRF where Vicky has already started prepping for the film.” While Vicky has a few other films lined up, Manushi, who made India proud by winning the Miss World title in 2017, has already shot portions for her big ticket debut venture.

Credits :Pinkvilla

