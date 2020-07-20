  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal roped in for YRF's next comedy film

After stunning the audience with some powerful performances, Vicky will be seen in his first comedy film, to be bankrolled by YRF. This project will also be part of the YRF 50 announcements lined up next month.
In the last two years, if one actor has seen the maximum amount of growth in his career, it has to be Vicky Kaushal. After establishing himself as the potential next big thing in Bollywood, Vicky has several projects in his kitty. He's got Shoojit Sircar's Udham Singh biopic, followed by Meghna Gulzar's biopic on Sam Manekshaw and Aditya Dhar's Ashwathama. But that's not all, the actor has signed up yet another biggie with YRF. 

A source says, "Aditya Chopra loved Vicky in his previous few films and feels he's the star of tomorrow. He's producing a comedy film and has roped in Vicky for it. The deal has been locked and Vicky loved the role. He especially liked the film because it's a never-before-seen character for him as nobody has seen him do comedy before. It will also be Vicky's first stint in the comedy space. More details on the film are awaited. But the film will be one of the first few to go on floors and the dates will be chalked out once the situation is better to shoot." This will be Vicky's maiden collaboration with the banner but Adi and Vicky has hit it off really well. 

The film will be announced as part of the YRF 50 celebrations to be held next month. The team had plans to host a grand event, announcing their next slate of films on Yash Chopra's birthday (September 27), as part of the production house's golden jubilee in Indian cinema. There will be several other films starring other biggies like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and others being announced on the same date. 

