EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks silence on divorce from Aaliya Siddiqui: Want to be there for my kids

This is the first time ever that the Serious Men star has spoken about his ongoing legal battle back at home; watch the exclusive video inside.

This year has been fantastic for Nawazuddin Siddiqui on the work front. He had three digital releases - Ghoomketu, Raat Akeli Hai and the more recent Serious Men - that worked in his favour. But personally, there were several lows that he had to battle, especially on the family front. His wife Aaliya Siddiqui called for a divorce, his niece called him out for turning blind towards her sexual abuse by Nawaz's younger brother.

Talking about his family dispute, he hesitantly tells us, "I genuinely can't speak about my personal issues here. But yes, I hope that I fulfil all my responsibilities towards my kids, in every way possible. Main apne beti ko pyaar bohut karta hoon. But baki personal life ke baare mein main kuch nahi kehna chahta."

When we prodded him about the serious allegations levelled against him by his niece Sasha Siddiqui, he refuses to comment on the same. For the unversed, earlier this year, Nawaz's wife took a legal route and asked for a divorce from the actor. The legal battle has turned into an ugly public spat where both sides have accused each other of serious problems. Amid all this, his niece Sasha Siddiqui too accused Nawaz's younger brother Minazuddin Siddiqui of sexually abusing her for years, since she was a child and how Nawaz had disregarded her claims as filmy.

Watch the exclusive conversation right here.

