EXCLUSIVE: Not Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Vijay starrer Master to be the first film to release in theatres

While exhibitors are looking at reopening the theatres sometime next month, after the Government permission comes in place, we hear Hindi films might wait it out a bit and test the water before hitting theatres. Instead of Sooryvanshi and '83, it will be Vijay's Master that will release first nationwide.

The Coronavirus situation in the country doesn'tshow any sings of major improvement and despite over three months of lockdown, there's uncertainty looming over exhibitors and theatre owners about when they can restart business. A lot of films have avoided the theatrical route and gone straight to digital and that also was one heated debate between the producers and exhibitors. But there are also films - mostly the big ticket projects that are still waiting to open at the plexes.

A theatre owner and exhibitor shares, "Although we are very upset about producers bypassing the entire theatrical process, there are many producers and banners who have decided to stand by us in such times of crisis. We value them and yes, we are planning and looking at opening theatres sometime soon. The Government guidelines will be strictly followed and we are also trying to come up with different ways of combating the whole medical situation striking the world currently. We are in touch with the government and as soon as they give us a green signal, we will be good to go."

Will Rohit Shetty's Sooryvanshi starring and be the first to hit theatres then? The exhibitors responds in negative, "No, I feel Hindi films will still wait it out a bit to test the waters, even after we reopen our cinemas. We are looking at releasing Christopher Nolan's Tenet and Disney's Mulan among the first few Hollywood films. As for Indian movies, we are pretty sure that South films will be the first to hit theatres. Vijay's Master is surely going to be the first Indian film to be released once the lockdown is lifted and we get permissions to restart theatres." Superstar Vijay's Master was all set to hit the marquee on April 9, 2020 but the Covid-19 outbreak played spoilsport and put a brake on its release back then. Not just releases, South films are also the first ones to begin shoot, as the Telugu film industry is already on its way to stand back on its feet. "But Sooryavanshi and '83 will definitely open in cinemas, a few weeks post the return of normalcy," our source signs off.

Credits :Pinkvilla

