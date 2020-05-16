Producers vs Exhibitors row: After PVR & INOX, Akshaye Rathi opens up on the decision to release films online

The decision to release Bollywood films on digital platforms has sparked a huge debate in the industry between the producers and the exhibitors. Here, Akshay Rathi discusses and expresses his disappointment over such a move.

It won't be wrong to say that the film industry is currently going through a major financial crisis. With the Coronavirus outbreak causing the country to be in a state of lockdown, the theatres have remained shut and the films have been stalled. Approximately, the fraternity has lost over 3000 crore in the last two months already and there's still uncertainly looming large over the industry in terms of shooting schedules and permissions. Amid all this, there are several producers who have their films ready and locked to be released. They were also expected to hit the marquee soon, but have been pushed indefinitely because of the situation.

Some of them currently will be hitting the digital platforms. Among the ones announced are Shoojit Sircar's next directorial venture Gulabo Sitabo starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan-led Shakuntala Devi. Right after the announcements were made officially, there has been a huge furore on the web. Exhibitors like PVR and INOX expressed their displeasure over the move of releasing theatrical films on the web and also sent out statements over the same. In turn, the Producers Guild Of India released a response, calling their message abrasive and unconstructive. There are several other films being lined up for a digital release henceforth because there's no clarity on when the theatres will resume showcasing movies.

The entire industry today stands divided, because of this. And we reached out to Akshaye Rathi, film exhibitor & distributor with operations spread across the central Indian states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, who opened up about the entire row. He shares, "It's simple - it's an ecosystem that has been in existence since the last 100 years. It's been a mutually beneficial resource for everyone. In an hour of crisis like this, everyone is in trouble. It's not just the producers but exhibitors are also incurring losses. We aren't asking anyone to not monetise in case there's a financial crunch, but the least we are expecting is to have a discussion and speaking to all the stakeholders before taking a call like that. Nobody wants to step out of anyone's shoulders to climb out of the well but we all want to emerge stronger out of it together."

He further adds, "Before bypassing us completely, ek baar baat toh kar lo. Maybe, we can find a solution which will help both of us. Maybe, there is a way where we can help you cover the cost of that interest that will be mounted till the cinemas open up. Right now, it's time to address such problems and find innovative solutions together. " Akshaye also reveals that time post Covid-19 will be an altogether new phase. "There will be a realignment of systems and procedures that we have been following. But we can just stand with each other like rocks and think about each other. It's not too much to ask."

While many might feel that the INOX and PVR statements sparked the debate, Rathi says it began a little while before that. "The multiplex association had put out a humble request to please stick to us and not bypass us. There was no response to that by anyone - by the Guild or any producer in particular and the next thing, we read is that Gulabo Sitabo is premiering on digital." The Guild has now responded to their message but we wonder, if that would be enough in bridging the ongoing gap between the two sectors. After all, today, it's not just a fight between theatres and digital, but also a big issue cropping up between the exhibitors and the producers. Watch this space for more updates...

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×